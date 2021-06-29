Iris.TV Enables Contextual CTV Ad Targeting Via PubMatic

Sell-side platform PubMatic made a deal with Iris.TV, which will give media buyers on Pubmatic’s platform to access contextual targeting data when bidding on cross-screen programmatic inventory.

In addition to using contextual data to increase the effectiveness of CTV and digital video campaigns, the media company data onboarded via Iris.TV reduces brand-safety rises and enables post-campaign verification.

“Marketers, content creators and advertising platforms are increasing their investments in CTV and digital entertainment. Being able to effectively target granular audiences and present advertising next to brand-safe content is essential to the long-term success of these investments,” said Sean Holzman, head of platform strategy at Iris.TV.

“As a pioneer in programmatic CTV and one of the industry’s leading omnichannel sell-side platforms, PubMatic shares our vision of expanding data-driven buying of premium video and CTV inventory. We look forward to serving PubMatic’s brand and agency clients with access to privacy-compliant video-level data across any platform and any screen,” Holzman said.

Iris.TV raised $18 million in April to grow its video platform and self-serve tools. Earlier this month, Iris.TV got together with Magnite’s SpotX unit to enable contextual targeting of CTV inventory.

“There is a shift toward automated, biddable trading of high-value CTV and video inventory, and we are helping advertisers access the inventory they want while also helping them achieve a more transparent supply chain,” said Jonas Olsen, global VP of video at PubMatic. “Partnering with Iris.TV gives our media buyers confidence to explore the opportunity presented by programmatic CTV at scale. Along with providing video-level targeting and data-driven insights, the partnership enables brands to maximize their return on investment in premium online video and CTV environments.”