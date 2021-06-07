Iris.TV Enables Contextual Targeting in SpotX CTV Ad Supply

Iris.TV is making its brand safety and contextual targeting data available to advertisers buying connected inventory via SpotX, now part of Magnite .

Using contextual data can boost campaigns’ engagement, conversion lift and increase brand attributes such as awareness, ad recall and consideration, Iris.TV said.

“There has not only been a major shift in video consumption patterns but also in culture,” said Sean Holzman, head of ad platforms at Iris.TV. “Consumers are holding brands more accountable for the content they underwrite and marketers are demanding transparency. At Iris.TV we have worked for nearly a decade helping the leading centers of journalism and entertainment maximize their return on investment in video. SpotX is a leader of innovation, always seeking better ways to help media and marketers reach and delight consumers. We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with the SpotX team to build a better TV experience and bring the future to the present.

”In April, Iris.TV raised $18 million to grow its video-data platform, which enables video-level contextual and brand-safe ad targeting, third-party verification, personalized video recommendations, and measurement & analytics solutions.

“Our clients have been demanding increased visibility into the content they are advertising in, but access to contextual data is extremely complicated as it comes in a variety of formats as well as being locked behind content management systems and video players,” said Kristen Williams, senior VP of strategic partnerships at SpotX. “Iris.TV has done the hard work of connecting all these systems, onboarding video data so that media owners can unleash the true value of their content and advertisers can smartly invest in CTV.”

One source of contextual data Iris.TV is bringing to CTV is Oracle Data Cloud.

“This partnership enables Oracle to expand our advanced Contextual Intelligence capabilities into the fast-growing video and CTV ecosystem," said Derek Wise, chief product officer at Oracle Data Cloud. “Oracle is committed to helping advertisers and publishers understand billions of web pages and these new capabilities from Ieia.TV and SpotX enables us to extend our offering into the fast-growing CTV market.”

SpotX works with media owners including A+E Networks, Crackle Plus, The CW Network, Dentsu CCI, Discovery, Fox, fuboTV, LG, Microsoft, Newsy, Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung, Sling TV, and Vudu.