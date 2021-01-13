MediaMath Integrates Iris_ID for Pre-Bid CTV Contextual Targeting

Iris.TV said that MediaMath has become the first demand-side platform to use the Iris-ID for pre-bid video level contextual targeting on connected TV and online video platforms.

Also Read: Comscore, Iris.TV Enable CTV Contextual Targeting

“MediaMath has always been a leader and innovator of advertising technology solutions and we’re thrilled to partner with them to help the industry take this next big step,” said Sean Holzman, head of ad platform strategy at Iris.TV. “By enabling contextual intelligence companies like Comscore to provide video-level analysis, we’re providing media buyers with an unprecedented level of transparency and insight into CTV inventory.”

(Image credit: MediaMath)



Also Read: Comscore, MediaMath Team on Contextual CTV Programmatic

The Iris-ID, which identifies individual video, provides programmatic buyers using MediaMath’s Source supply chain with assurances of brand safety.

“With this partnership, we’re excited to provide marketers with the ability to purchase brand-safe video inventory and reach audiences across all buying platforms, including direct, PMP, and now open auction campaigns.” said Anudit Vikram, chief product officer, MediaMath.

Once the IRIS_ID is assigned, it is passed into the bidstream and received by MediaMath who passes it along to its pre-bid contextual and brand-safety partners, such as Comscore. Those partners decipher the videos’ contextual categories and brand-safety scores for segmentation and targeting purposes at a video-level.

"As advertiser demand for connected TV inventory continues to skyrocket, marketers are seeking privacy-focused, brand-safe data solutions that help ensure programmatic campaign delivery is in line with brand expectations,” said Rachel Gantz, general manager, activation solutions, Comscore. “Comscore is excited to work with Iris.TV and MediaMath to expand the availability of contextual targeting solutions in the pre-bid open exchange programmatic landscape for advertisers."