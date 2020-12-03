Comscore, MediaMath Team On Contextual CTV Programmatic

Measurement company Comscore and advertising technology firm MediaMath said they have collaborated to launch a system that allows advertisers to target ads bought programmatically using contextual data that works for connected TV and livestreaming.

“Advertiser demand for connected TV and premium video has significantly increased in line with evolving consumer consumption habits,” said Rachel Gantz, general manager, activation services, Comscore.

“As these channels become more important, marketers need privacy-focused, brand-safe data solutions that help them find the right video to run within to connect with consumers,” Gantz said. “That’s why we’re excited to work with MediaMath to offer a contextual targeting solution in the open exchange programmatic landscape that leverages our industry-leading contextual technology. With Comscore, advertisers get an unmatched scalable privacy-first solution to reach the right customers at the right times.”

The capability is now available on MediaMath’s demand-side platform.

“MediaMath overlays the efficiency of programmatic buying with a commitment to the transparency and safety which brands rightly demand in the CTV world,” said Anudit Vikram, Chief Product Officer at MediaMath. “Through Source we provide our customers the confidence of buying advertising with safety in an efficient and accountable supply chain. Our partnership with Comscore provides an unmatched contextual approach to this and we’re delighted to be partnering with them to bring this solution to market.”

The system uses frame-by-frame visual recognition and second-bysecond audio processing to identify relevant and brand-safe video, allowing advertisers to use automated buying systems to reach viewers flocking to streaming video.

“As Connected TV becomes a core layer in our performance marketing strategy for our clients, our programmatic trading team will now be able to layer in Comscore’s proprietary advanced cookieless contextual targeting that will further ensure greater relevancy and brand safety for every impression,” said Neil Nguyen, global chief digital officer at Havas Edge and Edge Performance Network. “We are excited to partner with Comscore, one of our data partners to bring this incremental targeting capabilities to a rapidly growing CTV and digital video landscape.”