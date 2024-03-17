DirecTV Drops Local Stations From Lower-Priced Bundle

DirecTV said it would be allowing customers to opt out of receiving their local TV stations, and pay a lower monthly rate in the bargain.

Customers who opt out of receiving local stations directly through DirecTV will receive discounts of $12 a month or $140 a year.

“Consumers have been voting with their wallets for years that pay TV – as currently constructed – is too expensive and restricts their choices,” said Rob Thun, DirecTV chief content officer. “Our new ‘No Locals’ package enables customers to take an important step forward in culling out certain types of content they may no longer care to watch and better balance the price they are willing to pay.”

DirecTV’s announcement comes after a long retransmission fight with Tegna . During that dispute, DirecTV suggested an arrangement based on getting programming directly from the broadcast networks and offering local stations on an a la carte basis.

The owners of the broadcast networks also own many broadcast television stations, which might pose a problem for DirecTV in implementing this plan.