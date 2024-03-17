DirecTV Drops Local Stations From Lower-Priced Bundle
Subscribers would get $12 discount if they opt out
DirecTV said it would be allowing customers to opt out of receiving their local TV stations, and pay a lower monthly rate in the bargain.
Customers who opt out of receiving local stations directly through DirecTV will receive discounts of $12 a month or $140 a year.
“Consumers have been voting with their wallets for years that pay TV – as currently constructed – is too expensive and restricts their choices,” said Rob Thun, DirecTV chief content officer. “Our new ‘No Locals’ package enables customers to take an important step forward in culling out certain types of content they may no longer care to watch and better balance the price they are willing to pay.”
DirecTV’s announcement comes after a long retransmission fight with Tegna. During that dispute, DirecTV suggested an arrangement based on getting programming directly from the broadcast networks and offering local stations on an a la carte basis.
The owners of the broadcast networks also own many broadcast television stations, which might pose a problem for DirecTV in implementing this plan.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.