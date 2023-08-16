Direct Digital Working With FreeWheel’s Beeswax To Expand Access To Ad Inventory In Multicultural CTV Content

Direct Digital Holdings said it is working with FreeWheel’s Beeswax programmatic platform to give advertisers expanded access to ad inventory in multicultural programming on connected TV.

Direct Digital Holdings is a Black-owned tech company that is listed on NASDAQ and works with multicultural and general market publishers.

“The media and marketing landscape today is very nuanced – from fast-changing innovations to constant industry fragmentation to audiences that are becoming increasingly more diverse and harder to reach, across multiple screens,” said Mark Walker, CEO of Direct Digital Holdings.

Tess O'Brien (Image credit: Beeswax)

“Taking that into account, we sought a partner who brought a real-time, holistic understanding of the ecosystem, as well as a track record of creating simple and much needed, innovative solutions that remove friction and address and resolve the needs of marketers today,” Walker said. “FreeWheel, through its work with Beeswax, exemplifies and understands these key traits and we’re excited to be working with them.”

Under the deal, marketers and agencies that use Beeswax to buy CTV ads can reach a wider array of viewers through an integration with Direct Digital Holdings’ Colossus supply-side platform.

Also Read: FreeWheel’s Beeswax Using Comscore Data for CTV Contextual Targeting

The arrangement also incorporates two digital marketing companies owned by Direct Digital Holdings, Orange142 and Huddled Masses. They will work with Beeswax to serve CTV ad placements to marketers.

“We are humbled and thrilled to team up with a partner who not only understands this space, but also is minority owned,” said Tess O’Brien, VP, head of revenue at Beeswax. “We look forward to working with Direct Digital Holdings to drive innovation and growth in CTV, while helping to provide Beeswax's clients with an easier pathway to access multicultural content within the programmatic ecosystem.”