Dentsu Ramps Up Addressable Advertising With LG Ad Solutions

LG Ad Solutions said it reached a new deal with media agency Dentsu that will give Dentsu clients advantageous access to global addressable advertising inventory, audiences and media intelligence.

The media agency network can now activate directly and more efficiently on new addressable solutions targeting ads on LG TVs and connected devices to specific high-value audience segments, the companies said.

“Partnerships like this one with LG Ad Solutions are integral to continuing to build the most connected end-to-end identity and addressability offering, and to helping our clients drive media efficiency by making the best people-based planning decisions,” Keith Camoosa, chief addressability officer at Dentsu Media US, said. “With LG, we can now activate directly against some of the best audiences our clients can reach based on real-time insights into what they are watching and where they are watching it, including specifics like what program, daypart, and in which app.”

As part of the partnership, LG will offer Dentsu and its clients premiere media inventory access. LG’s audience base has been integrated into Dentsu’s identity solution, called M1, enabling Dentsu clients to transact on LG audiences. Dentsu will also be the first media agency with access to LG’s automatic content recognition (ACR) data.

Dentsu will be able to measure the share of users who pause on promo codes mid-commercial and insert ads before or after hyper-relevant scenes. It can conduct A/B tests, determining top genres and apps, to target hard-to-reach audiences.

The deal also establishes Dentsu’s identity offering as an end-to-end addressable advertising solution with competitive advantages in CTV and video planning, activation, measurement and analytics.

“LG Ad Solutions’ partnership with Dentsu is centered around our shared commitment to lead the industry through collaboration, providing safe and high-quality CTV inventory for advertisers and a better advertising experience for consumers,” said Serge Matta, head of commercial at LG Ad Solutions. “We are thrilled to strengthen our strategic partnership with Dentsu and their clients. By seamlessly integrating premium inventory and proprietary data into Dentsu’s platform, more advertisers can benefit from the unrivaled reach, targeting and performance of connected TV.”