‘Kelly Clarkson,’ ‘Drew Barrymore,’ ‘General Hospital’ Lead Daytime Emmy Nods

Kelly Clarkson and Drew Barrymore were both nominated for best daytime talk show and best daytime talk host as the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) revealed the Daytime Emmy Awards nominations on Wednesday.

NBCUniversal’s The Kelly Clarkson Show led all syndicated nominations with 11, while CBS’ The Drew Barrymore Show took 7, followed by Warner Bros.’ Jennifer Hudson with 6. Among all nominees, ABC’s General Hospital led with 19, followed by CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful at 14, CBS’ The Young and the Restless at 13 and NBC/Peacock’s Days of Our Lives at 11, tying Clarkson.

The categories look decidedly different this year as NATAS has shuffled them around to better accommodate streaming platforms and the declining relevance of daypart.

Besides Barrymore – whose CBS produced-and-distributed show went to two half-hours in most markets this season, an experiment that seems to have paid off – and Clarkson, other nominees for best daytime talker are Jennifer Hudson, Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan (which since April 24 is Live with Kelly and Mark) and NBC’s Today with Hoda and Jenna, the only network show on the list.

Other nominated talk hosts are Tamron Hall of Disney’s The Tamron Hall Show, Sherri Shepherd of Debmar-Mercury’s Sherri and Live’s Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

Talk used to be a large enough category that it was divided into two – informational talk and entertainment talk – but the genre has condensed enough to remerge them.

The Daytime Emmys will also honor two long-running daytime talkers that are departing: CBS Media Ventures’ Dr. Phil and Rachael Ray.

Nominated daytime dramas are Popstar! TV’s’ The Bay, CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful, NBC and Peacock’s Days of Our Lives, ABC’s General Hospital and CBS’ The Young and the Restless. This year, the Daytime Emmys are also honoring two daytime drama vets – General Hospital and The Young and the Restless.

Nominated court shows are Debmar-Mercury’s Caught in Providence, CBS’ Hot Bench, ABC’s Judge Steve Harvey, which airs in primetime, Freevee’s Judy Justice, starring Judge Judy Sheindlin and Warner Bros.’ The People’s Court, which is ending its run this season.

Nominated entertainment news magazines are NBCUniversal’s Access Hollywood, E! News, CBS’ Entertainment Tonight, Warner Bros.’ Extra and CBS’ Inside Edition.

The Daytime Emmys now also include many genre categories that air across streaming and cable platforms, including culinary series; lifestyle programs; travel, nature and adventure series; instructional and how-to; arts and popular culture.

Last year, NATAS spun off kids and family shows into their own separate awards ceremony.

For a full list of nominations, go here .

The 50th annual Daytime Emmys will air live from L.A.’s Westin Bonaventure on CBS on Friday, June 16 at 9 p.m. ET (delayed in PT) and will stream live and on demand on Paramount Plus.