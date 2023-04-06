Daytime Emmys to Air on CBS, Paramount Plus in June

CBS' 'The Bold and the Beautiful' is one of the daytime dramas to compete at the Daytime Emmys.

The 50th Annual Daytime Emmys will be broadcast live on Friday, June 16 on CBS and be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount Plus, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) said Thursday. NATAS and CBS have signed a two-year deal for CBS to broadcast the show, with the 51st edition slated to air on CBS in 2024.

This year’s ceremony will take place at the Westin Bonaventure in downtown Los Angeles.

“We are thrilled to be back with our incredible broadcast partner CBS for two years,” Adam Sharp, president and CEO of NATAS, said in a statement. “In commemorating the show’s golden anniversary this year, we look forward to honoring and celebrating the beloved world of daytime television.”

“CBS has a storied history in daytime and we are delighted to continue having the Daytime Emmys on the Network for the next two years,” Mackenzie Mitchell, VP of specials, music and live events at CBS, said, also in a statement.

The Daytime Emmys returned to broadcast television during the pandemic in 2020, with the show airing on CBS with all hosts, presenters and recipients appearing on Zoom. Prior to that, the Daytime Emmys hadn’t aired on a broadcast network since 2011, when it last ran on CBS. In 2012 and 2013, the show was broadcast on HLN and in 2014 it was streamed at DaytimeEmmys.net. The show moved to Pop TV in 2015.

After that, the Daytime Emmys was streamed on YouTube, Facebook and KNEKT-TV until 2020 when quarantine conditions caused the stoppage of all live-action production. Broadcast networks needed content, and that opened the door to the Daytime Emmys’ return to broadcast television.

The Daytime Emmys have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974, honoring work across daytime dramas, talk, court and game shows, entertainment magazines and more. In 2021, NATAS and the Television Academy, which handles the Primetime Emmys, realigned the awards by content genre instead of program airtime. In 2022, NATAS broke children’s and family programming into its awards ceremony. All awards are judged by a pool of peers from across the TV industry.

The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards is produced by NATAS and Associated Television International (ATI), which produced the Daytime Emmy Awards ceremonies on The CW in 2009 and on CBS in 2010, 2011, 2020, 2021 and 2022. Adam Sharp and Lisa Armstrong executive produce for NATAS, while David McKenzie executive produces for ATI.