Streamers Dominate Children’s & Family Emmy Awards

Programming from streaming services were the big winners at the inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards event in Los Angeles over this past weekend, according to the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS).

Among the major awards, Netflix’s The Baby-Sitter’s Club won the Emmy for Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series, while its series Hearstopper won for Outstanding Young Teen Series.

HBO Max’s Sesame Street won the Emmy for Outstanding Preschool Series and Disney Plus’ Sneakerella won in the category of Outstanding Fiction Special. Apple TV Plus' Who Are You, Charlie Brown? took home the statuette for Outstanding Non-Fiction Program.

In addition, actor, director and educator LeVar Burton was the recipient of the first annual Children’s & Family Lifetime Achievement Award.

The awards were the first standalone expansion of the Emmy Award competition in 43 years, said the organization, which streamed both Saturday and Sunday’s awards ceremonies.

"This weekend's ceremonies herald an exciting milestone in our Emmy award history," NATAS President and CEO Adam Sharp said in a statement.

A partial list of the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards winners appear below:

OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL SERIES

Sesame Street (HBO Max)

OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING SERIES

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING YOUNG TEEN SERIES

Heartstopper (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING FICTION SPECIAL

Sneakerella (Disney Plus)

OUTSTANDING NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Who Are You, Charlie Brown? (Apple TV Plus)

OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL ANIMATED SERIES

Ada Twist, Scientist (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED SERIES

City of Ghosts (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Kit Connor, Heartstopper (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Nonso Anozie, Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Quinn Copeland, Punky Brewster (Peacock)

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMANCE IN PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Olivia Colman, Heartstopper (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Daniel Ross, Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas (Disney Junior)

OUTSTANDING VOICE PERFORMANCE IN AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Eric Bauza, Looney Tunes Cartoons (HBO/HBO Max)

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER VOICE PERFORMER IN AN ANIMATED OR PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Andy Walken, Centaurworld (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIVE ACTION PRESCHOOL OR CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Heartstopper (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Maya and the Three (Netflix)