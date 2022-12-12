Streamers Dominate Children’s & Family Emmy Awards
Inaugural Emmy award ceremony highlights best in kids content
Programming from streaming services were the big winners at the inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards event in Los Angeles over this past weekend, according to the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS).
Among the major awards, Netflix’s The Baby-Sitter’s Club won the Emmy for Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series, while its series Hearstopper won for Outstanding Young Teen Series.
HBO Max’s Sesame Street won the Emmy for Outstanding Preschool Series and Disney Plus’ Sneakerella won in the category of Outstanding Fiction Special. Apple TV Plus' Who Are You, Charlie Brown? took home the statuette for Outstanding Non-Fiction Program.
In addition, actor, director and educator LeVar Burton was the recipient of the first annual Children’s & Family Lifetime Achievement Award.
The awards were the first standalone expansion of the Emmy Award competition in 43 years, said the organization, which streamed both Saturday and Sunday’s awards ceremonies.
"This weekend's ceremonies herald an exciting milestone in our Emmy award history," NATAS President and CEO Adam Sharp said in a statement.
A partial list of the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards winners appear below:
OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL SERIES
Sesame Street (HBO Max)
OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING SERIES
The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING YOUNG TEEN SERIES
Heartstopper (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING FICTION SPECIAL
Sneakerella (Disney Plus)
OUTSTANDING NON-FICTION PROGRAM
Who Are You, Charlie Brown? (Apple TV Plus)
OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL ANIMATED SERIES
Ada Twist, Scientist (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED SERIES
City of Ghosts (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Kit Connor, Heartstopper (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Nonso Anozie, Sweet Tooth (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Quinn Copeland, Punky Brewster (Peacock)
OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMANCE IN PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Olivia Colman, Heartstopper (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
Daniel Ross, Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas (Disney Junior)
OUTSTANDING VOICE PERFORMANCE IN AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Eric Bauza, Looney Tunes Cartoons (HBO/HBO Max)
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER VOICE PERFORMER IN AN ANIMATED OR PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
Andy Walken, Centaurworld (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIVE ACTION PRESCHOOL OR CHILDREN’S PROGRAM
The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Heartstopper (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Maya and the Three (Netflix)
R. Thomas Umstead
