'Caught in Providence' Cleared to Return for Season Two

Caught in Providence, starring 82-year-old Judge Frank Caprio, will return for a second season after being renewed in nearly 90% of the country, including on Fox-owned stations, said distributor Debmar-Mercury on Thursday.

“Judge Caprio’s undeniable brand of compassion and commonsense approach to justice have caught the attention of the daytime TV and social media audiences, making Caught In Providence worthy of a second season,” said Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein in a statement. “His unique ability to entertain and enlighten viewers validates our initial belief in their thirst for a light-hearted television destination in today’s not-so-lighthearted climate.”

Caught in Providence, which started as a YouTube series produced by Caprio’s brother, Joseph, is produced by Lionsgate-owned Debmar-Mercury and Caprio’s Citylife Productions in Providence, R.I. Paula Abdul also co-executive produces.

With the show now airing in syndication, Judge Caprio’s social media views are approaching 2 billion.



The first-run strip is showing signs of growth, climbing 20% week to week in the week ended Dec. 30 to a 0.6 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. When Caught in Providence premiered in national syndication in September 2018, it debuted at a 0.5 in households, with a 0.2 among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54.

Caught in Providence captures what happens in the court room of Municipal Judge Frank Caprio, who presides with heart and humor over traffic, parking and other violations.