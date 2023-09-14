‘Dancing With the Stars’ Shares Season 32 Cast

Supermodel Tyson Beckford, TV star Alyson Hannigan and the actor who played Greg Brady, Barry Williams, are lined up for season 32 of Dancing With the Stars. The show starts Tuesday, September 26 on ABC.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough host.

Other contestants are actress Xochitl Gomez, reality TV star Harry Jowsey, Bachelorette Charity Lawson, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, singer Jason Mraz, former NFL standout Adrian Peterson, singer Lele Pons, actress Mira Sorvino, actress Jamie Lynn Spears, real estate mogul/reality star Mauricio Umansky and comedian Matt Walsh.

Beckford has modeled for Polo and Pirelli. Hannigan was in How I Met Your Mother on CBS and the American Pie film franchise. Gomez played America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Jowsey was in the Netflix show Too Hot to Handle. Lawson was on season 27 of The Bachelor and was The Bachelorette on the most recent season.

Madix is a bartender as well as a reality TV star. Mraz’s hit song is “I’m Yours.” Peterson was a running back for the Minnesota Vikings. Pons, from Venezuela, made her name on social media. Sorvino’s movies include Summer of Sam and Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion. Spears played Zoey Brooks in Zoey 101.

Umansky is founder and CEO of real estate firm The Agency. Walsh has been in Veep on HBO and Unplugging on Hulu. Williams wrote the book Growing Up Brady: I Was a Teenage Greg.

The judges on Dancing with the Stars are Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Dancing with the Stars is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.

The show was a Disney Plus original last season, but is back on ABC, while also streaming on Disney Plus.