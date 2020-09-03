‘How I Met Your Mother’ Joins Laff Comedy Lineup

Digital broadcast comedy network Laff is adding the sitcom How I Met Your Mother to its lineup.

Laff, part of the E.W. Scripps Co.’s Katz Broadcasting unit, plans a two-day Labor Day weekend marathon to launch the show. Episodes will run from 8 a.m. through midnight on Sept. 6 and Sept. 8.

How I Met Your Mother will get slapped into its regular time slot on Sept. 8, with episodes airing from 9 p.m. to midnight.

The show ran for nine seasons on CBS from 2005 to 2014. It stars Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Alyson Hannigan, Cobie Smulders and Neil Patrick Harris and is narrated by Bob Saget.

Laff will be showing all 208 episodes.

HIMYM joins a Laff lineup that also includes Home Improvement, That ‘70s Show, 3rd Rock from the Sun, According to Jim and Night Court.