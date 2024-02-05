Crown Royal, Amazon Prime, P&G, Disney, Lexus Mars Among Super Bowl Soulful Celebration Sponsors

The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration 25th Anniversary has attracted a long ist of sponsors including P&G, Amazon Prime, Disney, Lexus, Mars and Crown Royal.

The special will air February 10, the day before the big game, on CBS. Formerly known as The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration, In past years, it has appeared on BET, Bounce, NFL Network and Amazon Prime.

This year’s edition uses the theme “Just Believe” and feature performances by T-Pain, Rachel Platten Mickey Guyton, Earth, Wind & Fire, Kirk Franklin,

Mary Mary, Robin Thicke, and The Players Choir.

Cedric the Entertainer and Techina Arnold are the hosts of the event.

P&G brand Febreze is working with tHoward University alumna designer Rachel Motley to create custom-designed cardigans that will be worn by Kirk Franklin and the all-NFL Players Choir, featuring the Southern University 'Human Jukebox' Band Drumline. The outfits will add a stylish and distinctive flair to the musical experience, ensuring that the performers are "Fresh as Febreze" while on stage.

P&G’s Mielle and King C. Gillette brands will host a beauty and grooming lounge to get all of the honorees and performers ready for their big moment.

Super Bowl Soulful Celebration will introduce the inaugural “Essence Glass Ceiling Breaker Award presented by Mielle.” Monique Rodriguez, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mielle, will present the award to honorees Dasha Smith and Kimberly Fields from the NFL, and Sandra Douglas of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Crown Royal will present the "Lifetime of Inspiration'' award to former NFL player, CBS Mornings co-Host and host of NFL Today, Nate Burleson. Crown Royal will be making a donation of $25,000 from The Crown Royal Generosity Fund to an organization selected by Burleson. Former player Fred Taylor will present the award to Burleson.

Amazon Prime presents the "New Beginnings" spotlight honoring Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who nearly died on the field just over a year ago.

Peanut Butter M&M’s will sponsor the "HBCU Spotlight," shining a light on Markquese Bell, a Dallas Cowboys star and HBCU graduate of FAMU.

Disney helped Atlanta Falcons player Calais Campbell and his non-profit Charles Richard Campbell Foundation to create a magical experience, gifting a deserving family with a once-in-a-lifetime vacation to Disney World.

The Huntsman Family Foundation, a Utah-based nonprofit, stands up for mental wellness and eradicating stigma, with a message of hope presented by James Brown, veteran sportscaster and host of NFL Today. Vibrant Emotional Health and former NFL player Brandon Marshall, CEO of I Am Athlete, also share a message on mental heath with a call-to-action urging viewers to dial 988 if experiencing mental health challenges.

Palms Casino Resort serves as the sponsor for red carpet arrivals, PlayersTV and Lionsgate will also play a role in supporting and enhancing the evening.

The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration 25th Anniversary is executive produced by Melanie Few, with Valarie Benning Thompson serving as producer. Veteran television creative Leon Knoles serves as director, with Grammy-nominated artist Adam Blackstone serving as music director.