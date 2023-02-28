Comscore Loss Widens to $3.8 Million in Q4

Comscore posted a loss in the fourth quarter as revenues edged up.

The measurement company’s net loss was $3.76 million, or 4 cents a share, compared to a loss of $1.03 million, or 1 cent a share a year ago. The loss includes the payment of dividends on convertible preferred stock.

Adjusted EBITDA was $12 million, compared to $12.4 million a year ago.

Revenue rose 2% to $98.2 million.

The company said its cross-platform solutions revenue increased by double digits, while digital ad solutions revenue declined.

Comscore said it expects revenue to grow by low to mid single digits in 2023 and for adjusted EBITDA margins to be in the double digits.

“Our focus has been on speed, execution and profitability. In 2022 we launched Comscore TV Pulse, which delivers local TV data within 48 hours, and we introduced our new Total Digital user interface that provides a combined view of our digital and social data,” CEO Jon Carpenter said. “We also made strategic decisions related to our cost structure that enabled us to achieve adjusted EBITDA of $37 million, the highest we've had in many years. We did what we said we were going to do, and that has given us momentum as we head into 2023.” ■