Comscore Embeds Gender Equity Metrics In Campaign Planning Tool

Comscore said that it has embedded gender equity attributes in its digital audience campaign planning system.

Comscore worked with the Association of National Advertisers’ SeeHer initiative to develop GEM Audiences.

GEM Audiences enables brands to better understand, beyond demographics, how to reach and engage consumers with a gender equality mindset.

“SeeHer’s mission is to increase the accurate representation and portrayal of all women and girls in media, marketing and entertainment to reflect culture and transform society. As 90% of consumers agree that media is critical in shaping gender roles, we are delighted to bring this new dimension of GEM to the market”, said Christine Guilfoyle, president of SeeHer.

Comscore said working with SeeHer is part of its effort to back up its philosophy that every dollar, every screen and every person counts.

Audiences as it addresses an urgent need for more advancements in audience intelligence and measurement to help marketers better understand and prioritize digital audience segments and media properties that strongly align with gender equality, added Latha Sarathy, Chief Research Officer, Association of National Advertisers and SeeHer.

“With the SeeHer partnership, Comscore is not only bringing the most comprehensive view of the consumer across all media platforms, but also supporting responsible media and data collaboration efforts with organizations that help brands make a difference,” said Dana Ren, senior VP and head of client insights at Comscore. “As we bring this to market with SeeHer and the ANA, we hope to engage with more brands who are looking to deepen their audience understanding beyond demographics and quantify the impact of their responsible media initiatives.”