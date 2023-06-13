Comscore’s Proximic Claims 5,000 Advertisers As Clients

Proximic , a division of Comscore that provides audience and targeting data for programmatic campaign execution, said it now serves more than 5,000 advertiser clients.

Proxima also said it formed new and expanded integrations with Adobe, Publica, that will provide access to Proximic by Comscore’s ID-free segments including Predictive Audiences.

“We’re already seeing such strong adoption of Predictive Audiences because the product is delivering,” said Rachel Gantz, managing director of Proximic by Comscore. “Proximic by Comscore’s Predictive Audiences are outperforming legacy data sets and giving brands the incrementality they need for growth. These new partnerships allow us to continue expanding reach for advertisers no matter which programmatic platform they choose to use.”

Also Read: New Comscore CEO Jon Carpenter Rushing To Bring Clients Data Faster

The contextual audience targeting technology provided by Proximic frees advertisers from relying on cookies to identify consumers, a big selling point as cookies are going away.

“Having access to future-proofed, signal loss resilient targeting tactics like Proximic by Comscore’s Predictive Audiences is critical to build a sustainable strategy today that will continue to deliver business outcomes,” said Alex Reeder, VP of data innovation and research at Havas Media. ”If we can achieve superior performance without the use of IDs, it’s a win-win.”

Comscore said the integration with Teads introduces ID-less CTV targeting capabilities. Using Proximic’s Predictive Audiences and ID-free demographic segments, media buyers can efficiently target their ideal consumers on CTV platforms, ensuring relevant and effective ads are delivered to the biggest screen in a consumer’s home.

The collaboration with CTV ad server Publica lets publishers access Proximic’s Predictive Audience data. Adobe’s suite of targeting solutions now will enable media buyers to access the Predictive Audiences data.