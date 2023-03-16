Comscore Launches Division For Programmatic Targeting

Comscore said it launched a new division, Proximic by Comscore, which is dedicated to programmatic targeting.

Previously known as Comscore’s activation team, new unit’s capabilities can be accessed by clients through Basis Technologies, LiveRamp, SXM Media’s AdWizz, Xandr’s Invest DSP and Yahoo.

We’ve always been dedicated to using our data and AI to empower marketers to effectively reach consumers and publishers to access privacy-forward monetization tactics. This new chapter marks an even bigger stage for us to showcase our strengths,” said Rachel Gantz, Managing Director, Proximic by Comscore. “As traditional targeting signals have rapidly declined, the addressability gap has widened, leaving advertisers looking for new cost effective tactics to hit reach goals. We are excited to be able to leverage the best data in the industry with innovative technologies to maximize the impact of programmatic campaigns.”

Comscore acquired Proximic in 2015. The company specialized in contextual,targeting and added Predictive audiences to help reach consumers at scale through programmiatic channels. Additional capabilities including custom audiences based on TV viewership or website visitation have also bee built in.

“The need in the marketplace for innovative, holistic targeting solutions that address the full bidstream, with and without IDs, has never been greater. Proximic by Comscore is not just about future-proofing, they’re raising the bar for what brands can expect from the performance of campaign targeting today,” said Steve Bagdasarian, EVP of Growth, Comscore. “Given Proximic by Comscore’s market-leading targeting capabilities, it is important to invest in the brand to meet the needs of today’s programmatic environment.” ■