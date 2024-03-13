Clinch Rolling Out Creative Attribution Reporting for CTV Ads

Dynamic ad-serving company Clinch said it is rolling out advanced creative attribution reporting for connected TV ad campaigns.

The new capability enables advertisers to link ad exposure to consumer behaviors on such secondary devices as cellphones.

Users of Clinch’s Flight Control campaign-activation program can optimize creative executions, plan future campaigns and gauge the effectiveness such tactics as offers and incentives, calls to action and creative themes.

“As the creative ad server, Clinch is the only stakeholder within a campaign activation that is privy to knowing which specific elements within a creative were tied to a conversion,” Charel MacIntosh, head of business development and strategic partnerships at Clinch, said. “By utilizing Clinch’s advanced CTV creative attribution reporting, advertisers can apply lower-funnel conversion KPIs to their CTV activations, maximizing the value of their spend across this channel.”

One of media buyer Canvas’s automotive clients is among the first advertisers to test Clinch’s new capabilities.

Clinch’s reporting uncovered a variety of data dimensions, including which vehicle shown in an ad drove the highest conversions, and which devices were used most to find a dealership or look up specific models.

Clinch said Flight Control users can set up attribution requirements based on their own specifications, with flexible conversion events and access to insights within the system’s robust reporting user interface.