Media Agency Canvas To Use TransUnion Data To Optimize Ads

TransUnion said it made a deal that will enable media agency Canvas Worldwide to use TransUnion consumer information for data-driven advertising.

TransUnion’s offline data, machine learning and automation will be used by Canvas for audience planning, creating custom audiences, and optimized measurement.

Canvas will also be able to employ TransUnion assets for lookalike modeling and omnichannel activations.

“This fitting alliance allows TransUnion to champion robust and precise data solutions and technology to the market,” said Frans Vermeulen, VP, strategy & market development, media & entertainment vertical at TransUnion. “Working with Canvas to deliver these solutions to premium advertisers keeps TransUnion well positioned to continue empowering the advertising ecosystem with a three-dimensional view of identity covering people, households and devices.”

“As a leading independent agency, we’re tuned into new developments in the world of marketing technology and focused on making those innovations accessible to our clients — rather than retrofitting legacy solutions that don’t make sense,” said Greg Johns, Canvas Worldwide’s chief product officer. “TransUnion’s long history as a steward of consumer data enables the delivery of a privacy-conscious portrait of the consumer that our marketing clients use to build a relevant journey from campaign idea down to live messaging activation.” ■