CBS Un-Cancels ‘S.W.A.T.’

Crime drama S.W.A.T. had been cancelled at CBS May 5, but was renewed on May 8, and will come back for season seven. The season will have 13 episodes.

Shemar Moore plays Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, a former Marine who runs a specialized tactical unit in Los Angeles. Torn between his duty in law enforcement and his loyalty to where he was raised, Hondo hustles to bridge the divide between his two worlds.

Moore was critical of the network cancelling the show on Instagram.

“We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for S.W.A.T. and we have reached an agreement to renew it for a final season of 13 episodes to air during the 2023-2024 broadcast year,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, and Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, on Twitter. “S.W.A.T. has aired for six seasons on CBS and garnered a devoted following. We are pleased that we found a way to bring it back and give closure to the show’s storylines and characters, which audiences deserve.”

Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Kenny Johnson, David Lim and Rochelle Aytes are also in the cast.

“Once again, we appreciate the talents and efforts of the cast, writers, producers and crew and everyone who has contributed to the success of S.W.A.T.,” Reisenbach and Pope concluded. “We look forward to its return next season.”

Shawn Ryan is showrunner and executive producer. The other exec producers on S.W.A.T. are Justin Lin, Marney Hochman, Pavun Shetty and Neal H. Moritz.