‘S.W.A.T.’ Canceled at CBS

Drama S.W.A.T. will not see another season on CBS. Season six began in October. Shemar Moore stars in the law-enforcement show.

Moore plays Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, a former Marine who runs a specialized tactical unit in Los Angeles. Torn between his duty in law enforcement and his loyalty to where he was raised, Hondo hustles to bridge the divide between his two worlds.

Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Kenny Johnson, David Lim and Rochelle Aytes are also in the cast.

Moore expressed his frustration with the show’s cancellation on Instagram.

Sony Pictures Television produces the show in association with CBS Studios. Executive producers are Shawn Ryan, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Pavun Shetty, Billy Gierhart, Andy Dettman and Paul Bernard.

The original version of S.W.A.T. ran on ABC for two seasons, starting in 1975.

S.W.A.T. is short for Special Weapons and Tactics.