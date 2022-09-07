‘S.W.A.T.’ Coming to TV Stations for Second Cycle

On the heels of CBS’s renewal of long-running drama S.W.A.T., Sony Pictures Television is taking the show to the syndication market for a second cycle, starting next fall, Sony said Wednesday.

Cycle two would be for two years — from fall 2023 until fall 2025 — with a possibility of being renewed for a third cycle should the show continue to perform. The show’s first five seasons are currently in their first cycle on TV stations in weekend off-network syndication and the second cycle would incorporate season six. According to SPT, S.W.A.T. grew more than any other weekly off-network hour last season and was the only weekly to grow among men 18-49.

“On network, S.W.A.T. has been one of the top shows in attracting a diverse audience, and we’ve seen that translate into syndication,“ SPT senior VP and general sales manager, U.S. syndication sales Zack Hernandez said in a statement. “Due to the action-oriented nature of the series, it has also been a natural fit for sports adjacencies. The show has done a great job of finding an audience wherever it is, and we look forward to taking it out for a second cycle.”

“Between its season-six pickup and solid network performance, S.W.A.T. has a tremendous amount of momentum,“ said Flory Bramnick, EVP, U.S. distribution, SPT, also in a statement. “Now with a strong first cycle in syndication, we’re seeing a growing appetite for the show and believe it has a long, bright future in syndication.”

The drama — which stars Shemar Moore, David Lim, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington and Lina Esco — is produced by Sony Pictures Television and CBS Studios. It is executive produced by Shawn Ryan, Andy Dettmann, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Pavun Shetty, Billy Gierhart and Paul Bernard. The show was developed for television by Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Ryan. ▪️