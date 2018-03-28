CBS Orders Second Seasons for ‘SEAL Team’, ‘S.W.A.T.’

CBS has renewed its freshman dramas SEAL Team and S.W.A.T.

SEAL Team is CBS’ top new drama in total viewers, with a 10.2 million average, and is tied with S.W.A.T. in adults 18-49 (1.8). S.W.A.T. ranks second in total viewers with 9.8 million.

“These exciting new dramas have been sensational additions to our schedule, are striking all the right notes creatively, and really connect with our viewers,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment. “SEAL Team has strengthened our Wednesday lineup, routinely winning its time period with over 10 million viewers and allowing us to build an even more powerful night, while S.W.A.T. has improved Thursday’s 10:00 PM hour by over 2.5 million viewers versus last season. Additionally, both are among the very top streamers on our digital platforms, including CBS.com and CBS All Access. We congratulate the talented casts and producers on an amazing year as we look forward to their return next season.”

Produced by CBS Television Studios, SEAL Team is a military drama starring David Boreanaz that follows an elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute dangerous missions. Benjamin Cavell, Ed Redlich, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly are executive producers.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with CBS Television Studios, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as the locally born and raised sergeant tasked with running a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Aaron Rahsaan Thomas, Shawn Ryan, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Danielle Woodrow and Pavun Shetty are executive producers.