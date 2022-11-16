Amy Reisenbach Named CBS Entertainment President As Kahl Departs

Amy Reisenbach has been named president of CBS Entertainment, with Kelly Kahl departing the company next month. Reisenbach was named executive VP of current programs at CBS in June 2017. She’s been with CBS since 2005.

She will report to CBS President and CEO George Cheeks.

“Amy is a brilliant, creative executive and an incredible, highly collaborative leader who has worked closely with all parts of the network and our studios partners for many years,” said Cheeks. “She is a passionate advocate for writers, producers and the creative process, with proven programming instincts for what it takes to make and sustain highly successful television series. She also continues to be a strong proponent for diversity and inclusion and a key figure in the advancements CBS has made in front of and behind the camera in this area.”

Kahl has been with CBS for 26 years and was named entertainment president in 2017. CBS said he “recently announced that he would be leaving his role in December.”

“I want to thank George, Kelly Kahl, David Stapf and Thom Sherman for being amazing bosses and colleagues, and supporting my growth path to this moment,” said Reisenbach. “This network means so much to the people who work here, the writers and producers who call it home, and the viewers who fall in love with our series. I’m excited and proud to continue our tradition of excellence that everyone at this network strives to exceed every day.”

Reisenbach was CBS senior VP of current programs from September 2015 through June 2017. She joined CBS Studios in 2005 as manager of current programs, was promoted to director a year later, and was named VP in 2011.

Previously, Reisenbach worked at Warner Bros. Television in the drama development and current departments. ■