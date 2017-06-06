Amy Reisenbach Named CBS Executive VP of Current Programs

Amy Reisenbach has been promoted to executive VP of current programs at CBS, overseeing current programming for both CBS Entertainment and CBS Television Studios. Reisenbach had been senior VP of current programs since September 2015, supervising all series produced by the studio for The CW, while working on several shows broadcast on CBS.

Reisenbach will oversee creative affairs for all scripted series broadcast on CBS and for studio shows produced for other networks and streaming services. She will report to David Stapf, president of CBS Television Studios, and Thom Sherman, senior executive VP of programming at CBS Entertainment.

She succeeds Bridget Wiley, who announced plans to leave the network last week.

“I’ve known Amy since my days at Warner Bros. and have watched her grow into an outstanding executive at CBS with strong writer/producer relationships that help facilitate our creative process in such positive ways,” said Stapf. “Her father, Sandy, was a terrific and unparalleled executive in the business, and she has achieved her success in similar fashion–with integrity, hard work, creativity and a spirit of collaboration. I have complete trust in Amy’s programming instincts and confidence that she will lead our Current department with distinction.”

Reisenbach joined CBS Television Studios in 2005 as manager of current programs, was promoted to director a year later and named VP in 2011. Previously, she worked at Warner Bros. Television in the drama development and current departments.

“Having watched Amy cover The CW’s series, I have always been impressed with her programming acumen, clear point of view and her deft and fearless support of the creative process,” said Sherman. “She is a smart, respected current executive whose input and leadership will be an important component in the success of our shows.”