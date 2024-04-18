CBS Stations Launches ‘CBS News California Investigates’ Segments

CBS Stations has launched “CBS News California Investigates”, with Julie Watts named regional CBS California correspondent. She “will uncover and raise awareness of serious issues impacting Californians, hold local officials accountable, obtain answers for viewers and provide solutions,” said CBS Stations.

“CBS News California Investigates” segments will air weekly on KOVR-KMAX Sacramento, KPIX-KPYX San Francisco and KCBS-KCAL Los Angeles.

Watts will be based in Sacramento, the state capital.

“We are taking a closer look at the intricacies and issues facing our local communities through a California legislative and accountability lens,” Jennifer Mitchell, president of CBS Stations, said. “With this dedicated investigative news role, we aim to uncover the stories shaping policies and impacting the lives of Californians. Julie is a well-known, award-winning investigative reporter in the region, and we have complete confidence she is the perfect journalist to delve into issues and hold government officials accountable.”

Watts has covered California for CBS for 15 years. Most recently, she was an investigative reporter/anchor at KOVR. Previously, she was the consumer-investigative reporter at KPIX, and her Consumer Watch stories aired statewide.

“We’ll be telling stories from our local communities through the lens of government accountability and solutions-based journalism,” said Watts. “I think many Californians will be shocked to learn how our state government is really working, or isn’t working, to address the issues that matter most to them. Our goal is to ultimately increase transparency and accountability at the state capitol, not just from lawmakers and elected officials, but also from state agencies, appointees and the government staffers behind the scenes.”