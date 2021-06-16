CBSN Sacramento Launches in California Capital

CBS News and Stations has launched CBSN Sacramento, an ad-supported, direct-to-consumer streaming news service. The stations behind CBSN Sacramento are KOVR and KMAX Sacramento, a CBS-CW pair.

The launch is the 11th for CBS News and Stations, following the deployment of CBSN New York in late 2018, and similar launches in Los Angeles, Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Twin Cities of Minnesota, Philadelphia, Denver, Pittsburgh, Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth.

“Today’s launch of CBSN Sacramento represents the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the history of our stations,” said Justin Draper, VP/general manager of KOVR and KMAX. “We are thrilled to have this opportunity to build on our position in the Sacramento market as the producer of the most hours of local news by dramatically expanding distribution with the launch of our local news streaming service. We recognize there is an audience for news from California’s state capital that extends far beyond the reach of our broadcast signal. We look forward to providing our premium local news content to this wider audience whenever and however they want to watch.”

Similar launches await in Baltimore and Miami for CBS News and Stations.

Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto is DMA No. 20.