KOVR Sacramento Talent to Anchor ‘CBS Weekend News’

Anchors at KOVR Sacramento, which is part of CBS Television Stations, will anchor CBS Weekend News May 23-24. Tony Lopez anchors May 23 and Elizabeth Klinge anchors May 24.

Talent at both CBS-owned stations and CBS affiliates have been anchoring the network’s evening news on weekends, with the CBS Broadcast Center in New York out of commission due to the pandemic. KOIN Portland (Oregon) anchor Jeff Gianolo hosted the evening news May 16-17.

Los Angeles native Lopez anchors the CBS13 News at 4, 5, 6, 10 and 11 p.m.

Klinge, from Iowa, previously anchored mornings at KCCI Des Moines. She joined KOVR in March and anchors weeknights.

Sacramento is in DMA No. 20.