CBS Venture With NAACP Developing Daytime Drama About Black Family

CBS Studios’ joint venture the NAACP is developing a new daytime drama about a Black family that is expected to air on the CBS Television Network.

The series, called The Gates, will be co-produced by P&G Studio, a division of big advertiser Procter & Gamble.

The CBS Studios’ production venture and development deal with the NAACP was established to increase the visibility of Black artists on broadcast and streaming platforms. Advertisers are also earmarking marketing dollars to support diverse programming.

The venture was formed in 2020. This is the first show to emerge.

“I’m excited to develop this project with CBS and P&G, two of the longest and most passionate champions of broadcast and daytime television, and the NAACP, whose enduring commitment to Black voices and artists is both powerful and inspiring,” said Sheila Ducksworth, president of the CBS Studios-NAACP venture.

Michele Val Jean, who has written more than 2,000 episodes of daytime dramas including The Bold & The Beautiful and General Hospital will serve as writer and showrunner.

“The Gates will be everything we love about daytime drama, from a new and fresh perspective,” said Ducksworth. “This series will salute an audience that has been traditionally underserved, with the potential to be a groundbreaking moment for broadcast television,” Duckworth said. “With multi-dimensional characters, juicy storylines and Black culture front and center, The Gates will have impactful representation, one of the key touchstones of the venture.”

Val Jean will also be an executive producer alongside Ducksworth, Leon Russell, Derrick Johnson and Kimberly Doebereiner.

CBS Studios is part of Paramount Global.