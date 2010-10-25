Television and Procter & Gamble,

the world’s biggest advertiser, have

enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship

since the earliest days of

the medium.

The maker of such ubiquitous

brands as Ivory, Tide, Crest and

Pampers has funneled billions of dollars worth of ad

spending into the coffers of broadcasters, cable networks

and syndicators over the years. P&G has also been a

force in programming, producing the daytime dramas that

became known as “soap operas” because of their sponsor,

as well as producing numerous made-for-TV movies,

awards shows and series.

“It was TV that was able to create mass awareness

of our brands, and creating mass awareness allowed

us to reinvest into advertising and continue to produce

more and more shows,” says Procter & Gamble Global

Marketing and Brand Building Officer Marc Pritchard. “Over time, this marriage of content and advertising has

helped both industries grow and flourish.”

“P&G early on realized that they had a head start on

television relative to their competition, and they have

learned to use it in a unique way,” says Irwin Gotlieb,

who worked on the P&G media buying account for 22

years before joining GroupM, where he is CEO. “And

that led them to invest money in the medium, to invest

their resources to improve the medium.”

Gotlieb says P&G was among the first advertisers to

put big money into cable and syndication. “They have

always been proactive to ensure that the medium remained

healthy. And they didn’t just put their money

where their mouths were. They put their resources and

their efforts behind it.”

Through its involvement with TV, messages for P&G

brands have seeped into America’s consciousness.

P&G has had “an enormous influence not only because

it provided thousands of hours of programming

through the years, but its brands, as communicated to us

through television advertising, have provided some of

the modern corporate folksongs and sayings for the past

half-century or more,” says Robert Thompson, director

of the Bleier Center for Television and Popular Culture

at Syracuse University.

Those memorable sayings include “Four out of five

dentists” recommending Crest, Rosie touting Bounty as “the quicker picker-upper” and Mr. Whipple admonishing

consumers, “Please don’t squeeze the Charmin.”

In the early days of TV, marketers and their agencies

produced and sponsored entire

programs. “As we moved

into the later 1950s, that began

to change, whereas Procter &

Gamble really stayed with that

model on their daytime soap

operas,” Thompson noted.

The soaps started on radio

and lasted until As the World

Turns went off the air in September

of this year.

“The hallmark of the P&G

soaps always remained their

rich tapestries of communities

and characters,” says Barbara

Bloom, Senior VP, Daytime

Programs at CBS, which aired

them for more than 50 years. “Fictional towns and people

became families to generations

of viewers, and the legacy of

their storytelling will forever be the deep emotional connections

so many people felt to their shows.”

P&G is known for eschewing especially racy and

violent programming. In the early days, those values

had considerable influence over what got onto network

schedules. These days, with cable networks producing

edgy original programming, conservative advertisers

hold less sway.

“As important as Procter & Gamble is to the economics

of television advertising, and it is very important

to them, I would not go so far as to say that Procter

& Gamble is determining the content of American television

because there’s an awful lot of stuff on American

television now that probably is not up to Procter &

Gamble’s standards and it’s on TV,” says Thompson.

Pritchard says appropriate content is important. “Many of our brands are loved and trusted by moms

and families, so much of our advertising is placed

within those contexts,” he says.

That practice is good business. “We’ve found that

brands are really judged by the company they keep,”

Pritchard says. “When they’re in content that is appropriate

for the entire family we’ve seen that the favorability

ratings of our brands go up significantly and the

purchase intent goes up significantly. And we’ve found

just the opposite in shows that may be less appropriate

or not appropriate at all for the whole family viewing

things together. And that’s because context matters.”

P&G invests in programs to create more family-friendly

options. Its current productions include The People’s

Choice Awards and the Family Movie Night films it creates

with Wal-Mart, such as Secrets of the Mountain, The

Jensen Project and the upcoming A Walk in My Shoes.

As far as P&G is concerned, the investment pays off. “Our consumers get programming that they like and

they can watch with their families. Our ads, the images

of our brands and the reputations of our brands and

equities are built. And we generate more sales. And so

does Wal-Mart,” Pritchard says.

While some see digital being TV’s death knell,

Pritchard sees the industry changing and P&G helping

to spur innovation. That happened in cable, where P&G

was an early backer of Lifetime and Discovery and recently

pledged to spend $40 million a year on the new

Oprah Winfrey Network.

Joe Abruzzese, president of advertising sales for Discovery,

recalls that when he was with Viacom, P&G

made one of the first big multiplatform deals, spending

$300 million on many of Viacom’s media assets, including

CBS. “They have an unbelievable read of the market, ” Abruzzese says. “When P&G does something, the

industry follows. They’re usually in front of something.”

Pritchard says he expects the challenge of new media

to force television to step up its game. “You now have

more choices in terms of being able to engage people,

but if you want broad-scale awareness, you still go with

TV,” he says.

At the same time, changes in technology and consumer

behavior are creating new opportunities. “People

are watching TV and are also on the Internet and texting

and so forth,” Pritchard says. “If you can get some

simultaneous or even somewhat different content going

at the same time, you see a bigger boost in engagement

on your brands.”

Recently, P&G has seen social media take a TV campaign —Old Spice’s “Smell Like a Man”— and multiply

its reach. The ads became a viral sensation, drawing

millions of online views. The company let consumers

send questions via Twitter to spokesman Isaiah Mustafa,

who answered in YouTube videos. In addition to generating

views, it boosted sales. “We can’t get enough supply, ” Pritchard says. “We’re selling out of Old Spice.”

The bottom line is television still works for P&G, and

vice versa. “We continue to innovate with communications

and how we make sure that we engage people

with our ads, and now we’re renewing our commitment

to content that our brands can be associated with,”

Pritchard says. “We’ve grown with TV, and we will

continue to grow with it.”