Caitlyn Becker Joins NewsNation as National Correspondent

Caitlyn Becker is joining NewsNation as a national correspondent. She starts January 27. She had been a correspondent and senior reporter for The Daily Mail, a U.K. newspaper.

“As we continue to expand our news coverage throughout the week, we will look to increase our roster of talent, including correspondents like Caitlyn,” NewsNation president of news Michael Corn said. “With over a decade of experience in a variety of positions within the news business, she has proven to be a dynamite reporter and we look forward to her coming aboard NewsNation.”

Becker was based in Los Angeles for The Daily Mail. From 2018 to 2023, she hosted a daily segment for KTLA Los Angeles, reviewing the biggest news stories of the day.

Prior to The Daily Mail, Becker worked at The Blast, Yahoo! and The Huffington Post. During the 2012 presidential election, she created content for MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports, Now With Alex Wagner and The Daily Rundown.

She started her career as a news assistant at Spectrum News NY1.