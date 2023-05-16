Cable Gains Share As TV Viewing Declines 1.9% In April: Nielsen
YouTube viewing increases; Netflix drops
Total hours spent watching TV dropped 1.9% in April as the weather warmed up, Nielsen said in its monthly report.
Cable viewing declined the least–0.6%--and the category pickdup share, increasing to 31.5% from 31.1.% in March. Nielsen said cable news viewing accounted for the gain.
Year over year, cable viewing was down 12%.
Broadcast viewing was down 2.7% in April despite the completion of the men’s college basketball tournament and the Masters golf tournament., which were the two most watched broadcast programs. Viewing of TV dramas was up 2.1%, with NCIS, Blue Bloods and Chicago Fire among the winners.
Broadcast’s share fell to 23.1% in April from 23.3% in March. Compared to a year ago, broadcast viewing was down 3.7%.
Time spent viewing streaming content was down 2.1% in April compared to March and streaming’s share of TV viewing slipped to 34% from 34.1%.
Among the streamers gaining share were YouTube, at 8.1%, up from 7.8% and Fox’s Tubi at 1.1%, up from 1%.
Losing share were Netflix at 6.9%, down from 7.3% in April and Amazon Prime Video, at 2.8%, down from 2.9%.
Virtual multichannel video programming distributors (vMVPDs) accounted for 5.4% of viewing, including 1.2% for YouTube TV and 0.4% for Hulu Live, Nielsen said.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
