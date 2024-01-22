Byron Allen’s Stations Renew Affiliation Deals With CBS

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Broadcasting unit said it closed a new multiyear deal with Paramount Global’s CBS renewing the CBS affiliations at five TV stations.

The stations involved in the deal are KIMT Rochester, Minnesota; KHSL Chico, California; KHSL Terre Haute, Indiana; WLFI West Lafayette, Indiana and WEVV Evansville, Indiana.

"We are delighted to continue our relationship with CBS network,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group. “CBS has been an outstanding partner to our five affiliate stations by delivering phenomenal programming across all genres — including entertainment, news, and highly-coveted sports — to our viewers. We look forward to extending our partnership with CBS.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

CBS and its affiliated stations will be broadcasting Super Bowl LVIII on February 11. Paramount will also be streaming the game on Paramount Plus.

Allen Media Group owns or operates 28 ABC, CBS, Fox or NBC network-affiliated broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets.