Bumble Engages Peacock’s ‘The Traitors’ To Promote Dating ‘Deception Detector’

Contestants from 'The Traitor' in ad for Bumble

Bumble, the dating service, has tapped into Peacock’s murder-mystery competition series The Traitors to promote its new Deception Detector.

In The Traitors, contestants aim to separate the traitors from the faithful, just as online daters look for authentic connections.

The Deception Detector uses artificial intelligence to verify profiles on the dating app.

Bumble’s campaign — called A Quest for Love — features Phaedra Parks, Parvati Shallow and Peter Weber from season two.

In one commercial, the former contestants take turns figuring out which online dating accounts are fakes, scams or pose a threat. They wear “Traitor” cloaks, as on the show, and utter one-liners from season two.

“We’re thrilled to partner with a cultural phenomenon like The Traitors in such a natural, creative, and authentic way,” Bumble VP of global marketing Amy Ferris said. “Putting the stars to work to weed out spam and scam just like our Deception Detector was such a fun way to tap into the synergy between the show and the Bumble date user experience.”

The new campaign launches a week after the second-season finale of The Traitors.

“In just two seasons, The Traitors has become a cultural sensation, adding to Peacock’s line-up of unscripted hits that fuel pop culture and social conversations,” Peacock executive VP, brand creative & marketing Zaid Al-Asady said. “Together with our partners at Bumble, we are seizing the opportunity to capitalize on the show’s momentum, giving Peacock fans even more iconic moments and highlighting the Deception Detector in a way that is entertaining and relevant.”

The Traitors is hosted by Alan Cumming. It’s set in a Scottish castle where contestants work together to build a prize pool worth as much as $250,000.

Hidden among the contestants are Traitors, who murder the Faithful one by one while the Faithful try to identify the Traitors and banish them from the game.