BET Plus Taps Ludacris for Scripted Comedy Series

BET Plus will team with hip-hop artist/actor Chris "Ludacris" Bridges to develop a new, half-hour scripted dramedy.

The untitled series, inspired by Ludacris’ experience coming up in the competitive music scene in Atlanta, follows the misadventures of an ensemble who are willing to do anything and everything to bolster ratings at their hip-hop station, the streaming service said.

Ludacris will serve as executive producer of the series along with Larry Wilmore, Malcolm Lee, Noah Gardenswartz, Dominique Telson, Chaka Zulu, Jeff Dixon, Josh Cratman and David Blackman.

The dramedy will add to BET Plus’ lineup of original scripted series, which includes The 2023 Emmy Award-nominated comedy The Ms. Pat Show, Kingdom Business, All The Queens Men, and The Family Business.