J. Bernard Calloway In Emmy Mode with Starring Role in 'The Ms. Pat Show': Multicultural Perspectives
Veteran actor hoping series will score best directing for comedy series statuette
Multichannel News/Broadcasting + Cable Senior Content Producer R. Thomas Umstead talks to veteran TV/film/Broadway actor J. Bernard Calloway about his starring role in BET Plus' Emmy-nominated series The Ms. Pat Show as part of a special Emmys edition of the Multicultural Perspectives podcast.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
