Content Spotlight: W. Kamau Bell on Why 'We Need to Talk About Cosby'
Comedian/producer talks about the Bill Cosby-themed Showtime docuseries, which debuts January 30
Content Spotlight is a new podcast from Multichannel News and Broadcasting & Cable that looks at new and returning television series through the eyes of the show’s stars and creators.
Multichannel News senior content producer, programming R. Thomas Umstead talks to comedian/producer W. Kamau Bell about his new Showtime documentary series We Need to Talk About Cosby. The four-part series, debuting January 30, explores the complex story of Bill Cosby’s life and work, weighing his indisputable global influence against charges of being a sexual predator. Bell, who also produces the CNN series United Shades of America, talks about the We Need to Talk About Cosby documentary and the complexities of discussing Cosby’s legacy.
