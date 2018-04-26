Bill Cosby Found Guilty In Sexual Assault Trial

Entertainer Bill Cosby has been found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault in a Montgomery County Pennsylvania court.

The 80-year-old Cosby, an iconic entertainer and TV star over several decades, was convicted Thursday on three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004, according to CNN. Cosby faces up to 10 years in prison on each count, according to reports.

Overall more than 50 women have come forward with sexual assault claims against Cosby, although the statute of limitations had run out on most of those claims. Last summer, the first Cosby trial on sexual assault charges ended in a mistrial.

Cosby is often referred to as "America's Dad" for his portrayal of Cliff Huxtable in the successful 1980's comedy series The Cosby Show.

Bounce, the digital broadcast network aimed at African-Americans, had been airing reruns of The Cosby Show, but today said it was pulling the sitcom from its schedule immediately.