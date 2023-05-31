BET Hires Jerry Leo as Exec VP, Programming Strategy

BET Media Group said it hired Jerry Leo as executive VP of programming strategy.

Leo was most recently chief content officer at Canela Media. In his new post, he will report to BET CEO Scott Mills and oversee program scheduling strategy and operations for the programmer’s linear networks, including BET, BET Her and VH1.

Paramount Global is reportedly considering selling BET Media Group, with groups led by Byron Allen, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Tyler Perry bidding.

Leo will be assuming responsibilities previously handled by Maureen Guthman, who died in December.

Before Canela Media, Jeo was executive VP, program strategy and production at NBCUniversal’s Bravo Media and VP of programming planning at VH1.