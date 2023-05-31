BET Hires Jerry Leo as Exec VP, Programming Strategy
Had been chief content officer at Canela Media
BET Media Group said it hired Jerry Leo as executive VP of programming strategy.
Leo was most recently chief content officer at Canela Media. In his new post, he will report to BET CEO Scott Mills and oversee program scheduling strategy and operations for the programmer’s linear networks, including BET, BET Her and VH1.
Paramount Global is reportedly considering selling BET Media Group, with groups led by Byron Allen, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Tyler Perry bidding.
Leo will be assuming responsibilities previously handled by Maureen Guthman, who died in December.
Before Canela Media, Jeo was executive VP, program strategy and production at NBCUniversal’s Bravo Media and VP of programming planning at VH1.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
Most Popular
By David Bloom