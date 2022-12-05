BET Programming Executive Maureen Guthman Dies

BET senior VP of content strategy Maureen Guthman passed away from uterine sarcoma on November 30. She was 60 years old, according to Legacy.com (opens in new tab).

The Hunter College graduate and longtime Viacom executive had served as BET’s senior VP of content strategy since 2015. Guthman also held programming positions at VH1 and TV One.

In an internal staff memo, BET Media Group President Scott Mills said of Guthman: "I've not worked with a warmer, more thoughtful, caring, considerate and sensitive person than Maureen. In the company's most challenging times, she worked her scheduling magic not only to keep us afloat but keep us winning. She took pride in leading with compassion, and her amazing team reflects her remarkable impact. She rooted for BET and our people like no other."

Scott also reflected on Guthman's work ethic, saying that with her leading the charge, "BET secured several groundbreaking acquisitions that spoke to the authenticity of our culture. In her longstanding career in the television industry, Maureen brokered more than 250 deals with one sole mission: to give women and Black Americans an opportunity to see themselves in ways that television has long ignored." ■