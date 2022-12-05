BET Programming Executive Maureen Guthman Dies
Network's senior VP of content strategy was 60 years old
BET senior VP of content strategy Maureen Guthman passed away from uterine sarcoma on November 30. She was 60 years old, according to Legacy.com (opens in new tab).
The Hunter College graduate and longtime Viacom executive had served as BET’s senior VP of content strategy since 2015. Guthman also held programming positions at VH1 and TV One.
In an internal staff memo, BET Media Group President Scott Mills said of Guthman: "I've not worked with a warmer, more thoughtful, caring, considerate and sensitive person than Maureen. In the company's most challenging times, she worked her scheduling magic not only to keep us afloat but keep us winning. She took pride in leading with compassion, and her amazing team reflects her remarkable impact. She rooted for BET and our people like no other."
Scott also reflected on Guthman's work ethic, saying that with her leading the charge, "BET secured several groundbreaking acquisitions that spoke to the authenticity of our culture. In her longstanding career in the television industry, Maureen brokered more than 250 deals with one sole mission: to give women and Black Americans an opportunity to see themselves in ways that television has long ignored." ■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.