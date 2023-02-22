Award Shows Present New Opportunities For Advertisers

LG Ads sees viewing of award shows by streamers increasing and says that creates opportunities for advertisers–especially with 50% of them shopping with their phones while they’re watching..

In a new report, LG Ads said 89% of people said they’ll spend the same amount of time or more time watching award shows in 2023, compared to 2022, The findings shows higher interest in viewing award shows including the upcoming Oscars and Emmys.

Viewing of those award shows will increasingly come via streaming versus pay TV, with 60% of those surveyed planning to stream at least one award show in 2023.

The survey found that 87% of viewers are likely to multitask with a mobile phone or other device while watching an award show, with 50% engaged shopping.

“Advertising in award shows is expensive, and therefore, may not be as efficient in terms of return on ad spending,” the report says. “Surrounding these shows with native CTV and cross-screen ads can help you reach the same audiences at lower cost, optimizing for return on investment.”

The reports points to its finding that viewers are likely to use their mobile phones to shop while watching award shows, making cross-device targeting an effective way to drive conversions.

The report found that 96% of viewers feel more favorable toward brand that sponsor award shows. Similarly, 95% of viewers are likely to be paying attention and remember brands that sponsor award shows.

LG Ads conducted its study in January with a survey of an online panel of 755 people.