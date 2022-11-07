Jimmy Kimmel to Host Oscars March 12

Jimmy Kimmel, host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC, will host the 95th Oscars Sunday, March 12 on ABC. Kimmel hosted in 2017 and 2018.

The Oscars, celebrating the best in film, happens at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

“Having Jimmy Kimmel return to host The Oscars is a dream come true,” said Craig Erwich, president, ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals. “As we see every night on his own show, Jimmy can handle anything with both heart and humor, and we know that he will deliver the laughs and celebratory moments that define the Oscars. We love being the home of Hollywood’s biggest night and can’t wait to toast the success of this year’s cinema and storytelling.”

Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner are executive producers and showrunners of the event. Molly McNearney is an executive producer too. “We’re super thrilled to have Jimmy score his hat trick on this global stage,” Weiss and Kirshner said. ”We know he will be funny and ready for anything!”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards the Oscars, also known as the Academy Awards.

“Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap,“ Kimmel said. ”Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said ‘no.’ ” ■