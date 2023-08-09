Apple TV Sets September 22 Premiere For Comedy ‘Still Up’
Series stars Antonia Thomas and Craig Roberts
Apple TV Plus said its new comedy Still Up will have its premiere with three episodes dropping on September 22.
Single additional episodes will drop on Fridays through October 27.
Still Up is a romantic comedy set among a group of insomniacs.
The series stars Antonia Thomas and Craig Roberts. The cast also include Blake Harrison, Lois Chimimba, Luke Fetherston and Rich Fulcher.
Still Up is co-created and written by Steve Burge and Natalie Walter. Bryce Hart also writes on the series
The series is produced for Apple TV Plus by Various Artists Limited, executive produced by BAFTA Award winner Paul Schlesinger, Emmy award winning Phil Clarke and series produced by Arabella McGuigan.
John Addis directs.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.