Apple TV Plus Sets Its First Price Increase, Now $6.99

Apple has confirmed significant price increases to some of its most popular subscription services, including streaming platform Apple TV Plus.

The three-year-old subscription video-on-demand service will receive its first price increase ever, rising from $4.99 a month to $6.99. An annual subscription will go from $49.99 to $69, according to 9to5Mac, which first reported the news.

Apple Music is going up, too, by $1 to $10.99 a month. And subscription bundle Apple One will increase by $2 a month to $16.95 for an individual plan, and by $3 per month to $22.95 for the family tier.

“The subscription prices for Apple Music, Apple TV Plus and Apple One will increase beginning today,” Apple said in a statement. “The change to Apple Music is due to an increase in licensing costs, and in turn, artists and songwriters will earn more for the streaming of their music. We also continue to add innovative features that make Apple Music the world’s best listening experience. We introduced Apple TV Plus at a very low price because we started with just a few shows and movies. Three years later, Apple TV Plus is home to an extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries and kids and family entertainment from the world’s most creative storytellers.”

As it approaches its third birthday on Nov. 1, it remains unclear as to how many subscribers Apple TV Plus has. However, Apple no longer has to give the service away, as it did for the platform’s first two years, when it offered purchasers of Apple hardware six months or even a year of free Apple TV Plus service. ■