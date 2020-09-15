Apple Formally Announces ‘Apple One’ Services Bundling Initiative

Apple is moving forward with a rumored plan to bundle its core entertainment and convenience services.

The so-called “Apple One” initiative has three main tiers, “Individual,” “Family” and “Premier.”

For $14.95 a month, the Individual plan bundles Apple TV Plus, Apple Music, Apple Arcade and Apple News Plus, along with 50 gigabytes of iCloud digital storage.

For $19.95 a month, the Family plan bundles the same services, along with 200GB of iCloud storage.

The $29.95 Premier plan, meanwhile, tacks on the newly announced Fitness Plus subscription platform ($9.99 as a standalone) to the service offering, while delivering 2 terabytes of digital storage.

Savings range from $6 a month for the Individual plan, to $8 for the Family to $25 for Premier.

Apple One is being spearheaded by Peter Stern, a top lieutenant of Apple services chief Eddy Cue. Notably, Apple is set to debut its latest iPhone in October, along with the newest iteration of its mobile device software, iOS 14.

Since it launched Nov. 1, 2019, Apple TV Plus has been a middling contender in the so-called streaming wars. Apple hasn’t released signup numbers for the SVOD service, but it’s believed that most of its users have come from a promotion that offers a year free of Apple TV Plus to those who purchase new Apple devices such as iPhones.

However, in totality, the Apple services business is growing quickly, with the company touting a doubling of revenue for the business segment from 2016.