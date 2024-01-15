Anthem’s TNA Wrestling Suits Up Across Africa With StarTimes
‘Impact,’ specials and PPV event to air in 30 countries
Anthem Sports & Entertainment said its TNA Wrestling unit made a deal with StarTimes that will bring exclusive TNA content to 30 countries in Africa.
The contest includes the weekly TNA Impact! series, TNA Plus specials and pay-per-view events.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
TNA Wrestling was previously known as Impact Wrestling.
“Africa has long-boasted a passionate wrestling audience, who have warmly embraced our programming and our athletes,” said TNA Wrestling President Scott D’Amore. “We are proud to partner with StarTimes to bring exclusive TNA content to subscribers throughout the continent, and we hope they will enjoy the exciting plans we have in store for what promises to be one of our biggest years yet.”
