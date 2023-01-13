Anthem Gains Distribution for Invicta Via DirecTV Latin America

Anthem Sports & Entertainment said it reached a deal with DirecTV Latin America to carry Anthem’s Invicta Fighting Championships.

DirecTV Latin America subscribers in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela will have access to Invicta events, which feature top women mixed-martial-arts fighters.

“Latin America has a long and rich history in mixed martial arts, producing some of the greatest fighters in the sport,” Shannon Knapp, founder and president of Invicta FC, said.

“This new partnership with DirecTV Latin America presents an exciting opportunity for Invicta to showcase our talented all-female athletes — many of which have Latin American roots themselves — to even more passionate MMA fans around the world, expanding our reach even further and giving us a major platform to demonstrate everything that makes Invicta FC a trailblazer in the industry and a true global force. We look forward to sharing all that Invicta FC has to offer with DirecTV Latin America’s audience when Invicta FC 51 premieres on January 18,” Knapp said.

Invicta FC events will be shown on DirecTV Latin America’s dedicated fight channel, D-Fight, and televised live and in Spanish.

The first card available on DirecTV Latin America viewers, Invicta FC 51, will appear January 7 and feature Talita Bernardo, Taneisha “Triple Threat” Tennant, Kristina “Warhorse” Williams Ketlen “Esquentadinha” Souza, Serena “The Southpaw Outlaw” DeJesus, “Big Bad” Olga Rubin, “Grizzly” Claire Guthrie, Auttumn “The Natural” Norton, Marisa “Spider Monkey” Messer-Belenchia and Elisandra “Lili” Ferreira.

Last year, Anthem reached deals to distribute Invicta FC events in Central America, North and Eastern Europe, Central Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.

Invicta FC events are televised in the U.S. on Anthem’s AXS TV. ■