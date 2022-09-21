Fox Sports Mexico in Five-Year Deal To Broadcast Invicta FC Events

Anthem Sports & Entertainment, owner of Invicta Fighting Championships, said it reached a five-year deal with Fox Sports Mexico, which will broadcast every Invicta FC event live in Spanish.

The deal kicks off with Invicta 49: Delboni vs. DeCoursey on Sept. 28, live from Sugar Creek Casino in Hinton, Oklahoma, which pits atomweight champion Jessica Delboni of Brazil against Jillian DeCoursey.

“Mexico has long-boasted a large and passionate fanbase of knowledgeable combat sports enthusiasts, and we could not be more pleased to bring our groundbreaking brand of all-female MMA action to them through this landmark partnership with Fox Sports Mexico,” said Invicta founder and president Shannon Knapp.

“Throughout our history, we have proudly showcased top Mexican athletes such as Alexa Grasso, Irene Aldana, Montserrat Ruiz, Karina Rodriguez and Pearl Gonzalez, and Invicta FC 49 continues that legacy with bouts featuring undefeated talents Montserrat Rendon and Nadia Vera,” said Knapp. “This is just the beginning of what we believe will be a long and successful partnership, and we look forward to presenting our unparalleled athletes, exciting matchups and innovative open scoring on Fox Sports Mexico for many years to come.”

Invicta Fighting Championships, founded in 2012, features female athletes competing in professional mixed martial arts events. The organization was acquired by Anthem Sports & Entertainment last year.

“Fox Sports Mexico is dedicated to showcasing the absolute best sports coverage from across the globe, making Invicta FC the perfect complement to our strong lineup of international offerings,” said Cristina Ruiz de Velasco, Fox Sports General Manager. “Combat sports have always been popular with our audience, and we are proud to offer every live event from the world’s premier all-female MMA promotion through this interesting new partnership. Invicta FC is a true game changer in the industry, we cannot wait to share all they have in Mexico and excited for the upcoming Invicta FC 49 airing on September 28.”

Invicta FC 49 will be broadcast in the U.S. on Anthem Sports’ AXS TV and on the company’s Fight Network in Canada. ■