Angie Moreschi Joins Sinclair’s Spotlight on America Investigative Unit

Sinclair Broadcast Group said that Angie Moreschi has joined its Spotlight on America investigative unit.

Moreschi had been with WPXI in Pittsburgh, her hometown.

“Angie is a seasoned journalist,“ Sinclair senior VP, news Scott Livingston said in a release. “Her relentless reporting on public issues has led to a successful track record of bringing about change and reform. We are thrilled she will be bringing her skills to our investigative team at Spotlight on America.”

Spotlight on America produces original stories and specials that air on Sinclair station newscasts, as well as on Sinclair’s The National Desk news show.

Before WPXI, Moreschi was with WFTS Tampa, WTHR Indianapolis, WTAE Pittsburgh and WISN Milwaukee. She also hosted and produced a weekly consumer segment, Consumer Wise, on local cable news channels Bay News 9 in Tampa and Central Florida News 13 in Orlando, and hosted and produced stories for Smart Health, a magazine-style program that aired on PBS stations throughout Florida.

“Making a difference and helping people are the reasons why I do this,“ Moreschi said. “I am honored to join the incredible Spotlight team and can’t wait to put my skills to work uncovering important local stories that have national impact.” ■